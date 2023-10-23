PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with the talented cast of Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre’s upcoming production of The Rocky Horror Show: Michael Speranzo (“Brad”), Amanda Alfano (“Janet”), and Haley Brosnon (“Columbia”).

The guests discuss what makes this Rocky Horror Show different from performances in the past, and what drew them to the production.

They also compare themselves to their characters, and describe what they bring to their roles.

Then, the guests teach Chris and Rachel a dance from the show! Check it out in the video below!

Make sure to catch the Rocky Horror Show at Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre on October 27 at 8:00 p.m. and October 28 at 7:00 p.m. For more information, visit LTWB.org, find @LittleTheatreWB on Facebook, or call 570-823-1875.

In addition to their performances at the Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre, The Rocky Horror Picture Show will perform at the Kirby Center on October 29.