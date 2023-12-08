PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with the talented cast of Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre’s upcoming performance of A Christmas Carol: Felix Wawer (“Ebenezer Scrooge”), Carol Sweeney (“Mrs. Dilber”), and Kayla Kay (“Lydia”).

The guests perform a scene from the show.

Little Theatre has performed several different versions of A Christmas Carol every year since 2017. The guests explain what makes this version, adapted by Canadian playwright Justin Haigh, so special.

Courtesy: Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre

The fun doesn’t end with the show. Something special will take place after each performance.

Make sure to catch A Christmas Carol on Friday, December 8, Saturday, December 9, Friday, December 15, and Saturday, December 16 at 8:00 p.m., and Sunday, December 10 and Sunday, December 17 at 3:00 p.m.

For more information, visit LTWB.org, call 570-823-1875, or find @LittleTheatreWB on Facebook.