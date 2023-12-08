PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with the talented cast of Little Theatre of Wilkes-Barre’s upcoming performance of A Christmas Carol: Felix Wawer (“Ebenezer Scrooge”), Carol Sweeney (“Mrs. Dilber”), and Kayla Kay (“Lydia”).
The guests perform a scene from the show.
Little Theatre has performed several different versions of A Christmas Carol every year since 2017. The guests explain what makes this version, adapted by Canadian playwright Justin Haigh, so special.
The fun doesn’t end with the show. Something special will take place after each performance.
Make sure to catch A Christmas Carol on Friday, December 8, Saturday, December 9, Friday, December 15, and Saturday, December 16 at 8:00 p.m., and Sunday, December 10 and Sunday, December 17 at 3:00 p.m.
For more information, visit LTWB.org, call 570-823-1875, or find @LittleTheatreWB on Facebook.