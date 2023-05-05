PA live! (WBRE) — Thursday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with the talented cast of Little Theater of Wilkes-Barre’s upcoming production of Picasso at the Lapin Agile: David Parmelee (“Gaston”) and Elizabeth Powers (“Suzanne”), as well as the show’s director, Dane Bower.

The guests describe the plot of the show, which tells the story of a fictional meeting between Albert Einstein and Pablo Picasso.

They also talk about the playwright, famous actor Steve Martin, and how is comedic styles translate to the stage.

They also discuss some of the signature Little Theater cocktails you can order at the performance.

Visit Little Theater’s Website to purchase your tickets for Picasso at the Lapin Agile.