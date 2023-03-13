PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Gracie Jane Sinclair and Alex Muniz, aka Sandy and Danny from the cast of Little Theater of Wilkes-Barre’s upcoming production of Grease, as well as Jennifer Ducharme from Little Theater.

Gracie talks about the importance of Sandy, especially after Olivia Newton-John, who played Sandy in the 1978 movie, sadly passed away last year.

Courtesy: Little Theater of Wilkes-Barre Courtesy: Little Theater of Wilkes-Barre Courtesy: Little Theater of Wilkes-Barre

Alex talks about what it means for him to be playing Danny Zuko.

They also explain what makes Little Theater’s Grease different, and describe some of the Grease themed drinks they’ll serve at the production.

In the video below, Chris and Rachel play a Grease related game with the Grease team.

Performances will be March 17 until March 26, at 8:00 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 3:00 p.m. on Sundays. Visit Little Theater’s website to purchase your tickets.