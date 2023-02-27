PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, fitting with Black History Month, Rachel spoke with Sheldon Epps, an accomplished director of both screen and stage.

Sheldon talks about his new memoir, My Own Directions: A Black Man’s Journey in the American Theater, which is available for purchase now.

Epps discusses the inspiration of his new book, which tells the story of his experience in historically white theatrical spaces, including Pasadena Playhouse, as a Black man.

The director describes some of the progress he’s witnessed regarding race in American theater, but also comments on how this work is far from over.

Epps also talks about his experiences working with some major stars throughout his career, including one who “did the thing:” Recently becoming the viral subject of Ariana DeBose’s BAFTAs rap.

To buy My Own Directions, visit Amazon.