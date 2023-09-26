PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Nicole Warner from Helping Hands Society.

Helping Hands Society is a non-profit organization working to provide educational and therapeutic services to special needs children in Luzerne, Carbon, and Lackawanna Counties.

The society’s first ever Fall Festival is coming up on Saturday, September 30 at the Sugarloaf Fire Company!

The festival will take place at the Sugarloaf Fire Company from 12:00 to 7:00 p.m., and will feature raffle baskets, youth games, food and drink, craft vendors, life music, a corn hole tournament and more, all in support of Helping Hands.

For more information, visit HelpingHandsSociety.com.