PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Michaela Grundowski from the Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce about the upcoming Light up the Valley event.

The event will take place on June 15th at 7:00 p.m. and will close out South Main Street and Public Square in Wilkes-Barre. It features some family friendly fun, like live music at the brand new shell on Public Square, community vendors such as Florology and Candelles, and activities including cornhole and axe throwing.

Courtesy: Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce Courtesy: Wyoming Valley Chamber of Commerce

The Change Maker Awards will also be given out at the event. These awards are given to people who strive to make the Wyoming Valley a brighter place.

Visit this link for more information and to register. The first 300 people to register will receieve a signature Light up the Valley bracelet.