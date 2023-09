PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with members of the rock band Light up the Moon: Vocalist Joe Acor, guitar player Dave Danishefski, drummer Rod Hampton, and bassist Chris Bowers.

Their newest album, Love and War, is out now!

The band members list their favorite songs off of Love and War, and discuss their expectations for the album.

They also describe their song writing process, and their inspiration for the album.

For more information, visit LightUpTheMoon.band.