PA Live (WBRE) — An Evening in CASAblanca is the primary fundraiser that allows CASA of Luzerne County to fulfill its mission. This year’s event will take place on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at the Luzerne County Courthouse. The evening will begin with cocktails in the architecturally stunning courthouse rotunda before moving out to the tented south lawn where guests will enjoy the sights and sounds of Rick’s Café Americain in Morocco in 1941. The courthouse is not only a stunning venue for this important fundraiser, but also extremely significant as CASA works so closely with the court system to keep area children safe and secure. We hope you will consider a sponsorship for this important event which will enable CASA to expand services, impacting even more children in Luzerne County. Get your tickets at luzernecasa.org/casablanca.
