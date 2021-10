SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — President Joe Biden is expected to be in Scranton Wednesday. He'll be touting his "Build Back Better Agenda." This will be his first stop to the Electric City since taking office.

Eyewitness News has confirmed from the office of the Lackawanna County's Chief of Staff that President Biden will be coming to the county's Electric City Trolley Museum Wednesday to speak.