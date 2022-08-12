PA Live (WBRE) — Proceeds from this event will benefit the Greater Wyoming Valley YMCA’s children’s programming. Sign up HERE!!!

Registration | 5:30 PM – 6:30 PM

Bags Fly | 6:30 PM

Cost: $50 per team of Two(2) people.Bring your own partner. The tournament features two (2) divisions to accommodate all skill levels. Teams play a minimum of 4 rounds. The Top 12 teams for each division will go into a single elimination bracket. There will be 12 sets of boards, basket raffles, and a 50/50 drawing.

Cash Prize for the 1st ($250), 2nd ($150), & 3rd ($50), place finishes in the Competitive division! Additional prizes for the top three finishers in the Backyard/Supporter divisions!

Please choose your division when registering.

Divisions:

Backyard/Supporter: Inviting novice to lower-skilled players to come and have some fun and try the great sport of cornhole while supporting a great cause.

Competitive: Higher Skilled teams looking to take home the glory and $$$ Prize!