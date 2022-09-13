PA Live (WBRE) — Recently 17, Estelle is already attracting her fair share of attention with her moving lyrics & haunting melodies. Her debut EP Prettiest Parts of Me features 6 powerful tracks produced by Platinum record producer Barb Morrison and mastered by Grammy winner Randy Merrill. Her first release, “Crazy,” dropped July 15, 2022. Learn more at estellefoxmusic.com.
Lehigh Valley alternative pop artist Estelle Fox in the PA Live studio
by: Chris Bohinski
Posted:
Updated:
