PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Bob Borwick and David Tevet from Dinners for Kids.

Dinners for Kids holds an annual dinner gala to support their mission of reducing childhood hunger.

Tickets are $100 per person, and the event takes place on Thursday, October 12 at the Henry Science Center at Misericordia University. Cocktail Hour begins at 5:30 p.m., and a program follows at 6:30 p.m.

This year’s event honors Rabbi Larry Kaplan.

The guests also emphasize the role of fundraising in sustaining the organization.

For more information, visit DinnersForKids.com.