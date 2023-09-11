PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Malinda Knipfer, Megan Jardine, Nizel Thomas, and Noel Jardine from Supporting Autism & Families Everywhere (S.A.F.E.), whose mission is to support and empower families affected by Autism Spectrum disorders.

They preview the Drive for Autism Charity Golf Tournament, taking place on October 13 at 12:00 p.m. at Blue Ridge Trail Golf Club.

They also discuss the S.A.F.E. Autistic Artists Teen Group, who worked with Graham Academy students over the summer to paint a mural at the Luzerne Wyoming Counties Mental Health & Developmental Services Office in Wilkes-Barre.

They also describe the 17th Annual Paws for a Cause 4 Autism, taking place on Sunday, October 1, an Autism friendly dog walk through Whitetail Preserve in Black Creek Township.

They end with details on how the community can get involved with S.A.F.E.

For more information, visit @S.A.F.E on Facebook or call 570-795-8100.