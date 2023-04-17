PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Katie Spencer, Jesse Macko, and Michelle Pack from Leadership Northeast, with special guest Teddy Young.

The guests describe their Leadership Northeast project — Snack Pack — and what inspired their partnership with the Friedman JCC to prioritize food security for young people attending their Summer Day Camp.

The team also explains why they decided to feature a musical tie in with the Snack Pack, and list some of the talented artists who will be performing for the Snack Pack on April 29 at the River Street Jazz Cafe, including Teddy and his band, The Rugged Individuals.

They also discuss their experience working with Leadership Northeast, and talk about what they’ve learned so far.

For more information on how to participate, visit The Snack Pack’s Facebook page.