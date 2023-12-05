PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Gretchen Wintermantel, Marketing and Communications Director at the Luzerne County Transportation Authority (LCTA), Bob Fiume, LCTA’s executive director, and Sgt. Jason Dombroski from Toys for Tots.

LCTA’s stuff the bus event, taking place on Wednesday, December 6 at the Walmart Supercenter in Pittston, will benefit Toys for Tots.

Swing by to drop off new, unwrapped toys, books, and games for Toys for Tots. Cash donations will also be accepted.

The guests explain why LCTA hosts this event every year.

For more information, visit lctabus.com or find @lctabus on Facebook.