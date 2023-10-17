PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Thomas P. Leary, president of Luzerne County Community College, as well as Rebecca Brominski and Leann Fallabel from the Luzerne County Community College Foundation.

The foundation is a non-profit organization first established in 1983, so they are celebrating their 40th anniversary in November with a scholarship dinner.

The dinner will take place on Saturday, November 4, at Mohegan Pennsylvania. Funds raised from the event will benefit scholarships at LCCC.

The guests describe what you can expect at the dinner, and tease some other upcoming celebrations.

For more information, visit Luzerne.edu/give or call 1-800-377-5222.