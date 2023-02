PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Master Trooper David L. Peters of the Pennsylvania State Police Troop N.

Master Trooper Peters talks about the Law and Leadership Academy, a program designed to help get people started in their careers in law enforcement.

Master Trooper Peters explains who is eligible, what the program costs, and what it means to that the program has aspects of a “Para-Military Organization.”

For more information, visit PATrooper.com