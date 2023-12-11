PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris spoke with singer/songwriter Laura Cheadle.

Laura performs her original song “Time Thief.”

As Laura’s songs inch closer to 1 million streams, she discusses the songwriting process behind “Time Thief” and teases her upcoming album.

Laura offers some advice for some songwriters who are just beginning their careers.

Then, in the video below, Laura describes her experience as a contestant on the hit game show Raid the Cage.

To see more from Laura, visit LauraCheadle.com or find @LauraCheadleMusic on Instagram.