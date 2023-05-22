PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with the Lake Lehman Track and Field Team: Coach John Sobocinski, Hannah Sayre, Kalee Raczkowski, Amanda McGurk, Ava Smith, Faye Post, Alana Palmaioli, and Sophia Lenza.

The team is currently celebrating their recent PIAA District 2 AA title win.

Coach Sobocinski talks about how far the team has come since the beginning of the season, and recalls his thoughts on the team’s prospects for the district title.

The team describes what event it came down to, and explains how they prepare, how they balance school and athleticism, and what comes next.

For more information, visit piaa.org or find @LLKingitsSports on social media.