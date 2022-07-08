PA Live (WBRE) — If you’ve lived around here for a while, you’ve undoubtedly heard of Connor McGovern, the Lake-Lehman High School and Penn State alumnus who is now an offensive lineman for the Dallas Cowboys. Throughout his collegiate and professional career, he’s been incredibly devoted to the area in which he grew up, which is why Friday, July 8, beginning at 6 p.m. he’ll be signing memorabilia at the Broadway Tavern in Mountain Top.

Above information from our friends at The Times Leader Media Group & Mike McGinley.