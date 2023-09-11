PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Amber Riedinger and Jeremy Yadlosky from Lackawanna College.

The guests talk about the college’s Sporting Clay Tournament, which helps raise funds in support of the School of Petroleum & Natural Gas.

They describe the unique school, as well as what to expect at the Clay Tournament.

They also talk about their raffle and the Sporting Clay Scholarship, which is funded by proceeds from the tournament.

The Sporting Clay Tournament will take place on Thursday, September 21, at Hausman’s Hidden Hollow in Friendsville.

For more information, visit Lackawanna.edu or call 570-955-1541.