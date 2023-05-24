PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Erik Larson and Danny Berg from Lackawanna College.

Erik and Danny talk about their upcoming golf tournament, which will take place on June 5th at Elmhurst Country Club in Moscow, PA. The funds raised from the tournament will help support Lackawanna College’s student athletes through various athletics department programing.

Courtesy: Lackawanna College Courtesy: Lackawanna College Courtesy: Lackawanna College

They also describe what participants can expect on the day of the tournament.

Erik and Danny also explain how Lackawanna College’s athletic department is different from other programs in the area.

For more information, visit LackawannaFalcons.com or their Facebook page.