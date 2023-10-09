PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Craig Lukatch, president of Lacawac Sanctuary.

The Lake to Lake 8K and 5K Woods Walk and Dog Wag will be taking place on Sunday, October 15, at 9:00 a.m. at Lake Ariel. Proceeds from the event will benefit Lacawac’s scholarships for students throughout NEPA for their natural and environmental education.

Craig explains how the run/walk got its name and what sets it apart from other events.

For more information, visit Lacawac.org, find @Lacawac on Facebook, or call 570-689-9494.