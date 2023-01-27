PA live (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel met with a very special guest, who even dressed up in a spiffy tux for the occasion.

That’s right, Tux, the mascot of the Wilkes-Barre Scranton Penguins, visited PA live!

Tux’s visit is right before the big Penguins game this Saturday, the annual Cross Check Cancer night. The game serves as a fundraiser supporting those affected by cancer.

Tux squeaked about some of the fun you can expect to have at the Cross Check Cancer game, including special giveaways, hair coloring, lavender hats, and even a post-game ice painting. He was translated by Penguins staff members Molly and Brian.

Tux also promoted the upcoming Pens and Pins event at Chacko’s Family Bowling Center this Sunday where you can bowl with the Penguins players themselves.

To celebrate Pens and Pins, Tux showed off his bowling chops here on the show when he bowled against Chris, Rachel, Molly, and Brian. Give the game a watch if you have some time to spare.