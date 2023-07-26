PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with the talented team behind KISS Theatre’s upcoming production of Tarzan: Tate Elliot (“Tarzan”), Sarah Hastings (“Jane Porter”), Maggie Geiger (“Old Terk”), Lila Raub (“Young Tarzan”), Jagger Payor (“Snipes”), and Colton Haddick (“Clayton”).

The cast describes some of the differences between the stage version of Tarzan and the popular Disney film we all know and love.

They also talk about how physically demanding the production is.

They also explain what KISS Theatre means to them, and talk about what audiences can expect.

Make sure to swing by the Colleen Shae Auditorium on July 28th and 29th at 7:00 p.m. or July 29th or 30th at 2:00 p.m.

To purchase your tickets, visit kisstheatre.org or call 570-829-1901.