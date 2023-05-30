PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with the talented cast of KISS Theatre’s upcoming production of Goosebumps: The Musical: Dacyn Koretz aka “Brian,” McKenna Claudio-Batista aka “Brooke,” and Lila Hunter aka “Zeke.”

The cast describe the show, based on the scary kids books by R.L. Stine. This is the first production of Goosebumps to be performed in the area.

They also talk about what KISS, which stands for Kids Innovating Stage and Sound, means to them.

Courtesy: KISS Theater Courtesy: KISS Theater Courtesy: KISS Theater

They also explain how they prepared for their show, and if they grew up reading Goosebumps.

Catch Goosebumps: The Musical on June 2nd, 3rd, and 4th at KISS Theatre. Visit KISS’s website or call 570-829-1901 for more information.