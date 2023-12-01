PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Shaun Pierre, KISS Theatre Technical Director, as well as Israel Speaks and Chloe Kutney, Jr. Tech Interns.

You don’t always have to be in the spotlight to participate in theater. Kiss Theatre’s Jr. Tech internship program is perfect for children who want to learn more about the behind-the-scenes work that makes theater possible.

The interns help with sets and costumes, and learn how to operate booth positions including spotlight, lighting board, and sound board.

The guests also explain how you can get involved with the program.

For more information, visit KISSTheatre.org or find @KissTheatreCo on Facebook.