PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Hailey Kulpa, Braden Vallach, and Cada Stanley from KISS Theater Company’s upcoming performance of Rock of Ages.

The show is filled to the brim with the 80s rock anthems you know and love.

The cast are excited to sing the songs their parents grew up with, but they’re still able to connect with the story and music despite being a little too young to remember the ’80s.

They also discuss how KISS Theater has affected them.

Make sure to catch Rock of Ages on September 22nd and September 23rd at 7:00 p.m. or September 23rd and September 24th at 2:00 p.m.

For more information, and to purchase your tickets, visit KissTheater.org or call 570-829-1901.