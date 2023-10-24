PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Joell Yarmel from the F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts.

Unfortunately, the Kirby Center was recently damaged by some flooding.

However, they won’t stay down for long, as on Tuesday, the Kirby Center will officially reopen with their first full, on-stage concert since the flooding, Lake Street Dive!

Joell shows some never-before-seen photos of the damage caused by the flooding, and describe some of the Kirby Center’s upcoming shows.

For more information, visit KirbyCenter.org.