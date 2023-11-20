PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Tom Seravalli, Denys Arkhypenko, Mauro D’Alessandro, Josh Hoff, and Issy Lebrun from King’s College Ice Hockey.

Both Kings’ men’s team and women’s team will face off against their rival, Wilkes, on Wednesday, November 22.

The women will play at 2:00 p.m., and the men will play at 6:00 p.m. Both games will take place at Revolution Ice Centre in Pittston.

The guests also discuss the Protez Foundation, the beneficiary of the games, which works to support Ukraine. King’s hockey will play to benefit the Protez Foundation on February 9 at 7:00 p.m.

For more information, visit KingsCollegeAthletics.com.