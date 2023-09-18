PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Dave Reynolds and Jahmeel Powers from the King’s College Theatre program.

King’s will be performing The Bald Soprano: An Absurdist Comedy Brown-Bag style on September 19, 20, and 21 at 12:30 p.m. at the George P. Maffei II Theatre (so bring your lunch!).

This season at King’s is dedicated to Brother James Miller, who recently passed away. His impact on the King’s College community will never be forgotten.

For more information, visit KingsCollegeTheater.org or find @KingsCollegeTheatre on social media.