PA live! — Tuesday on PA live!, Rachel speaks with another local “Woman in Power” highlighted by Dress for Success Luzerne County in their annual Women’s History Month campaign.

This week, Kerri McKeown, Director of Sales, Client Management and Administration for Highmark, visits the show.

Kerri explains why Highmark is supporting the Women in Power campaign, and talks about her role in the company.

For more information on Highmark, visit their website, or contact Kerri directly via email at kerri.mckeown@highmark.com.