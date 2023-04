PA live (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Ken Pollack Jr. from Ken Pollack Tire and Auto Center.

April is car care month, so Ken gives some springtime advice on how to keep your car safe and running.

He also explains how to keep your tires safe during the rainfall.

Ken also reminds viewers that he runs seven different locations throughout the area.

For more information, visit KenPollackAutoGroup.com.