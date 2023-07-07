PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Kristi and Frank Sherwood from the Keeping the Promise Car Show and Patrick Hart, Sergeant at Arms for Veterans Promise.

The guests talk about the September car show, featuring food, vendors, raffles, entertainment, and more!

They also explain how a car can register for the show.

They also state that 100% of the show’s proceeds will benefit Veterans Promise of Scranton, and Patrick explains how Veterans Promise helps those who defended our country.

For more information, call 910-787-7996, email keepingthepromise23@gmail.com, or visit the event’s Facebook page.