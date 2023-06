PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris welcomes a wonderful new guest host: Kara Hart!

You might recognize Kara from her time on 97.1 on weekdays from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.o

Kara is thrilled to host PA live!

Watch Kara and Chris have a blast as he shows her the ropes.