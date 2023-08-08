PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Nicole Warner, founder and president of the Kaigan Foundation.

The Kaigan Foundation works to help families fight kidney disease.

Nicole talks about the upcoming Kaigan Festival, taking place on Saturday, August 12th from 1:00 to 10:00 p.m. at Correale Grove in Drums.

Nicole describes what to expect at the festival, including food, beverages, crafts, games, vendors, tricky trays, and more!

Courtesy: The Kaigan Foundation

Also keep your ears peeled for all-day live music, with bands starting to play at 1:00 p.m.

Also, if you’re interested in registering for the cornhole tournament taking place at the festival, call Bobby at 570-294-4740.

Courtesy: The Kaigan Foundation

The festival charges $10 admission to benefit the Kaigan Foundation.

For more information, visit TheKaiganFoundation.com or find The KAIGAN Foundation on Facebook.