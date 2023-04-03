PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Ruth Corcoran and Susan Magnotta from Junior Achievement of NEPA.

Ruth, Susan, and the entire Junior Achievement team work tirelessly to help young people discover what’s possible.

Ruth and Susan talk about their Live Inspire Career Discover event, which will help 8th to 12th graders explore career opportunities and make connections.

They also explain what’s next for Junior Achievement of NEPA.

The JA Live Inspire event will take place on April 18, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. For more information, visit Junior Achievement’s website.