PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris spoke with Shannon Joyce Cerulli, the owner and director of Joyce School of Irish Dance.

Shannon talks about the new location for the Joyce School, at 71 North Main Street in Pittston.

The move means that they can now host dance camps, adult-oriented events, and new classes for the whole family to enjoy.

Shannon describes some of these camps, including the Little Fairies and Leprechauns, which runs from Tuesday, June 20th to Thursday, June 22nd from 9:30 until 11:30 a.m. This camp is geared towards children ages 3 to 6, and teaches the basics of Irish step dancing.

The Intro to Irish Step Dancing camp, which is geared towards children ages 6 to 10, will run from June 26th to June 20th from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. This camp teaches both the beginner steps for Irish step dancing as well as some proper techniques for footwork movement.

Shannon also talks about the Pint and Ceili, an adults only BYOB event where you can learn an Irish jig, on June 23rd.

For more information, visit joyceirishdance.com or call 570-763-9025.