PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, watch a sneak peak of some Irish Dancing you’ll see at Saturday’s Scranton St. Patrick’s Parade from the Joyce School of Dance.

Under the direction of Shannon Joyce Cerulli, these dancers perform the Irish Step Dance piece “Ratty Shoes” on PA live!

The Joyce School of Dance is a non-competitive Irish Step Dancing school providing classes from ages two and up. For more information, visit their website.