PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with the talented cast of Legion Theatre Group’s upcoming performance of Sylvia: Linda Miller (“Sylvia”) and Nina Kemp (“Kate”), as well as the show’s directors, Steve Reiss and Rick Markham.

The guests describe the play, which follows Sylvia, a dog who provides some unusually sharp insights about life and relationships.

They also talk about how the play’s proceeds will benefit Murielle’s Place, an animal rescue.

They also state that this is the first stage play in the Tilbury Community Center in West Nanticoke in approximately 50 years!

As fun as Sylvia seems, the play is a sophisticated adult comedy, with adult language and themes, so maybe hire a sitter before buying your tickets.

Make sure to see Sylvia on August 11th and 12th at 7:00 p.m.

For more information, visit LegionTheatreGroup.org or find Legion Theatre Group on Facebook.