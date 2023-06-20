PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Jo Lynn Gazo and Gail Lazar from the Jim Thorpe Walking Tour.

The guests talk about the various Jim Thorpe walking tours available.

You can see some historic sites, such as St. Mark’s and St. John’s Episcopal Church, or check out the Mauch Chunk Cemetery’s guided tour.

The guests also explain the history of the church, which is a national landmark.

Courtesy: St. Mark’s and St. John’s Episcopal Churches Courtesy: St. Mark’s and St. John’s Episcopal Churches Courtesy: St. Mark’s and St. John’s Episcopal Churches

They also describe what sets Jim Thorpe apart and why they recommend visiting the town.

They also talk about the role of donuts in the tours, and talk about the tours’ hours.

Tour the churches on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. or Sundays from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m.

For more information, email smsjtours@outlook.com.