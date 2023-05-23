PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Jennifer Dugan, author of Love at First Set, this summer’s hot new queer rom-com novel.

Love at First Set follows Lizzie, a workout-obsessed woman who falls for Cara, the daughter of her boss at her dream job at a gym, and accidently ruins Cara’s wedding.

This is a departure for Jennifer, who usually writes Young Adult fiction, as opposed to the more adult-oriented Love at First Set.

Jennifer talks about how she hopes to reach readers who don’t often read queer love stories like Love at first Set.

She also explains how she avoids falling into tropes or stereotypes when creating her messy and complicated female characters.

She also describes her favorite scene from the book, and how it feels to receive fan art and earn great reviews.

She also teases what’s to come, including some more adult-oriented fiction.

Love at First Set is available wherever books are sold. For more information on Jennifer, visit jldugan.com or find @jl_dugan on social media.