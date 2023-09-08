PA live! (WBRE) — Friday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Sam Harris from the Jenneca Simkonis Memorial Foundation.

The Jenneca Simkonis Memorial Foundation works to raise money in honor of Jenneca Simokinis, who passed away far too young.

Sam talks about the second annual memorial car show. He explains why this is such a fitting tribute to Jenneca, and describes what we can expect.

Sam also explains that the funds raised will benefit Nicholas Santana, a single father of a 5-year-old daughter who is battling stage 4 cancer.

Courtesy: Jenneca Simkonis Memorial Foundation

He also describes some of the prizes and raffles at the event, and talks about what sort of cars he’s looking for.

The car show will take place on September 24 at the Moonlite Drive in from 12:00 to 5:00 p.m. For more information, visit Jenneca.org or find @JennecaSimokinis on Facebook.