KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Lackawanna County man is facing charges after police say he attempted to solicit sex from who he thought was a 15-year-old boy.

According to a release, an unnamed cooperating witness (CW) spoke to officers at the Kingston Police Department concerning 47-year-old Michael Halye who the CW states had contacted them on an unknown communication application in June.