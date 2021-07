KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The benefit tournament of more than 40 field hockey players of all ages held Friday morning at Wyoming Valley West High School stadium raised money for the Wilkes-Barre Special Needs Playground Project Fund.

"Of course, today is different, we're playing for an actual cause," said college freshman Kayla Kiwak, "I don't play any different but like it's just nice to have a purpose and to really be contributing towards something much bigger for the community."