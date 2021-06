SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — They are one of the oldest cultural institutions in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania. They are the collectors and keepers of our local history. Even today as we're still dealing with the pandemic.

If you talk about Eyewitness to History, the historical society started eight years after Lackawanna County was founded. The people who founded us, were the same people who were involved in the incorporation of the county. The people who are involved with us today are out in the community making history every day.