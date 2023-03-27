PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Lindsay Landis and Janelle Dratch from the Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA Association, as well as Erica Acoasta, a Derby Committee volunteer.

The guests talk about the upcoming YMCA Kentucky Derby themed fundraiser Gala.

The event will take place on Friday, May 5, the day before the Kentucky Derby, at 5:30 at the Westmoreland Club. Enjoy dinner, dancing, race wagering, a silent auction, and derby-inspired ambiance.

Courtesy: Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA Association

Lindsay explains how the funds raised by the event will help the community and how local businesses can show their support.

For more information on the event, visit their Facebook page or call 570-970-5027. To register for tickets or the raffle, visit the YMCA’s website. To click bid at the silent auction, visit this link.