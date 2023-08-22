PA live! (WBRE) — Tuesday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Jennifer Gimble and Katrina Toporcer from Big Brothers Big Sisters of NEPA.

The guests talk about the Rhythm & Wine festival which is finally here this weekend!

They describe what to expect from the event, which features samples from different wineries, breweries, cideries, and meaderies, as well as food trucks and snacks for purchase and live music by the band Down by 5.

They also explain how the money raised by the festival will benefit BBBS of NEPA, and tease their upcoming golf tournament on Monday, September 18th.

Courtesy: Big Brothers Big Sisters of NEPA.

The Rhythm & Wine festival will take place on Saturday, August 26th at the Moonlite Drive-In from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. For more information, visit bbbsnepa.com/rhythm-wine-festival or find @bbbsnepa on Facebook.