PA live! (WBRE) — Wednesday on PA live!, Chris and Rachel spoke with Gina Svoboda from Paperback Foundation and Gerard Hetman from Neighborworks Northeastern PA.

The Paperback Foundation works to promote a sustainable future by advocating for green initiatives and environmentally friendly programs.

The Paperwork Foundation is holding its first annual Picnic in the Park on Sunday, October 15, at McDade Park in Lackawanna County.

The guests previously visited PA live! to discuss the picnic, but unfortunately, the event was delayed. They explain what happened, and are excited for the picnic to finally come to fruition.

For more information, visit PaperbackFoundation.org or email info@paperbackfoundation.org.